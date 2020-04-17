PlayStation Store Expands Spring Sale with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Death Stranding, and More

Share it:

When the spring sales began in the Playstation store An expansion with more games was promised for mid-April. Now that date has arrived and among the added games there are some highly recommended that you should keep in mind.

Among the new games on sale are recent titles such as Death Stranding and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as well as several recommended with a little more time like Marvel's Spider-Man and Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy. The featured offers are:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at 25% € 52.49 (Before € 69.99)

Marvel's Spider-Man Standard Edition at 50% € 19.99 (Before € 39.99) and 40% for Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition € 29.99 (Before € 49.99). PlayStation®Plus subscribers will have an additional 10% discount on both products.

Crash Bandicoot – N. Sane Trilogy at 50% € 19.99 (Before € 39.99)

Death Stranding: Deluxe Edition at 38% € 49.99 (Before € 79.99)

Rainbow Six Siege at 70% for the Deluxe Edition € 8.99 (Before € 29.99), 45% for the

Gold Edition € 29.99 (Before € 54.99) and 47% for the Ultimate Edition € 44.99

(Before € 84.99)

€ 19.99).

Other new offers are:

Assassin’s Creed Odissey Deluxe Edition 71% € 24.99 (Before € 84.99)

Assassin’s Creed Odissey Season Pass at 60% € 15.99 (Before € 39.99)

Assassin’s Creed Odissey Ultimate Edition 61% € 44.99 (Before € 114.99)

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 45% € 38.49 (Before € 69.99)

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle at 40% € 59.99 (Before € 99.99)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro at 45% € 38.49 (Before € 69.99)

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition at 68% € 12.99 (Before € 39.99). Additional 5% discount for PlayStation®Plus subscribers.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT 36% € 44.99 (Before € 69.99)

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition at 39% € 54.99 (Before € 89.99)

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition 35% € 64.99 (Before € 99.99)

God of War ™ Digital Deluxe Edition at 33% € 19.99 (Before € 29.99). Additional 5% discount for PlayStation®Plus subscribers.

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition at 60% € 13.99 (Before € 34.99)

Horizon Zero Dawn ™ Complete Edition at 35% € 12.99 (Before € 19.99)

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition at 71% € 24.99 (Before € 84.99)

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition at 70% € 29.99 (Before € 99.99)

Tennis World Tour at 80% € 7.99 (Before € 39.99)

Tennis World Tour Legends Edition 73% € 19.99 (Before € 74.99)

The Last of Us Remastered at 50% € 9.99 (Before € 19.99).

The rest of discounted games can be found here.