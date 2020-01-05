PlayStation Store Editor's Choice: the best of the January Sale selected by Sony

Share it:

As we promptly reported to you in recent days, the January sales are active on the PlayStation Store, thanks to which you can save on a wide selection of games and also on the 12-month subscription of PlayStation Plus, offered with a 25% discount .

Being able to navigate between so many products on offer, and ultimately choosing what to buy, can be difficult, therefore Sony itself has decided to meet its players by proposing "Editor's Choice", one selection of titles that should not be left on the digital shelf.

Space therefore a Resident Evi 2 Remake, proposed for only € 19.99, a Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, winner of the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards 2019, sold at a discount of 45.49 euros, and many other games such as Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY for 29.99 euros, Death Stranding for 49.99 euros, God of War for 14.99 euros, Days Gone for 29.99 euros, Control for 38.99 euros, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 23.99 euros, A Plague Tale Innocence for 24.99 euros euros, The Outer Worlds for 44.99 euros, Devil May Cry V for 19.99 euros, Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 19.99 euros, Dragon Ball FighterZ for 17.49 euros, A Way Out for 14.99 euros, Shadow of the Tomb Raider for 23.99 euros and Detroit Become Human for 12.99 euros. Further details can be found on the Editor's Choice page of the PlayStation Store.

The January sales, remember, will continue until day 18. PlayStation Plus subscribers can benefit from an additional discount on a selection of games.