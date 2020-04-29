PlayStation Store arranca una nueva promoción de juegos por menos de 20 euros

La promoción Juegos por menos de 20 € es una de las más conocidas de PlayStation Store y está de vuelta a pesar de que también siguen activas las Rebajas de Primavera y otras campañas de promoción como los descuentos en juegos japoneses.
Entre los destacados de estas rebajas encontramos títulos como Far Cry 5, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, God of War, Blasphemous y tantos otros que pueden encontrarse a precios diversos pero siempre por debajo de los 20 €.
El listado completo es el siguiente:
- Far Cry®5
- TEKKEN 7
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- F1® 2019
- F1® 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint – Stand…
- GRBP VC 1300
- GRBP VC 2800
- God of War™
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Deluxe Edition
- HITMAN™ 2
- HITMAN™ – Game Of The Year Edition
- Human: Fall Flat
- Snooker 19
- Dead Cells
- Blasphemous
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Slime Rancher
- Hello Neighbor
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- Fallout 4
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Unravel Two
- Watch Dogs®2
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- Overcooked
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Burnout™ Paradise Remastered
- AO International Tennis
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Saints RowIV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Outer Wilds
- Worms Anniversary Edition
- Worms W.M.D
- LEGO® CITY Undercover
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Far Cry®3 Classic Edition
- Worms™ Battlegrounds
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year E…
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Super Deluxe Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Titanfall™ 2 Standard Edition
- Titanfall™ 2: Ultimate Edition
- WWE 2K20 Originals: Empire of Tomorrow
- WWE 2K20 Originals: Southpaw Regional Wrestling
- WWE 2K20 Originals: Wasteland Wanderers
- Dishonored 2
- MX vs ATV All Out
- Outlast
- Terminator: Resistance
- Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- LEGO® The Incredibles
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts Gold Edition (R/P)
- Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- The Evil Within® 2
- Outlast 2
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Hello Neighbor Bundle
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
- XCOM® 2
- XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- My Time at Portia
- Tales of Berseria
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
- Project CARS
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- FOR HONOR™ STANDARD EDITION
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
- Ben 10
- Unravel
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- The Wolf Among Us
- The Council – Complete Season
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Titan Quest
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- SPIKE VOLLEYBALL
- RAGE 2
- Micro Machines World Series
- SpeedRunners
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (German)
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders III Season Pass
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion
- Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Thief
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Donut County
- Salt and Sanctuary
- ClusterTruck
- Yooka-Laylee
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Killing Floor: Incursion
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- ONRUSH
- ONRUSH DELUXE EDITION
- EVERSPACE™
- EVERSPACE™ – Stellar Edition
- ELEX
- We Happy Few
- We Happy Few Digital Deluxe
- We Happy Few Season Pass
- Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ B…
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- My Little Riding Champion
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Jack N’ Jill
- Murdered: Soul Suspect™
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Super Destronaut DX
- The Escapists
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead…
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- STAR WARS™ BOUNTY HUNTER™
- Aven Colony
- Fade to Silence
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Destroy All Humans!
- Meow Motors
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (German)
- Pro Fishing Simulator
- Graveyard Keeper
- FoxyLand
- FullBlast
- 36 Fragments of Midnight
- Guts & Glory
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- We Sing Pop
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Monkey King Season Pass
- Monkey King: Hero is back
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- Genesis Alpha One
- We Sing
- STAR WARS® RACER REVENGE™
- FoxyLand 2
- Killing Floor: Double Feature
- Milo’s Quest
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
- Gravity Duck
- Gorogoa
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- Midnight Deluxe
- One Night Stand
- Mochi Mochi Boy
- Streets of Rogue
- Super Weekend Mode
- Attack of the Toy Tanks
- Deep Space Rush
- InkSplosion
- Bouncy Bullets
- STAR WARS™ PS4™ Mega Bundle
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Super Wiloo Demake
- The Raven Remastered
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Mekabolt
- de Blob
- Black Mirror
- This is the Police
- Paradox Soul
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- METAGAL
- Red Bow
- This Is the Police 2
- Raging Justice
- TETRA’s Escape
- Super Box Land Demake
- Iron Snout
- Hoggy2
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- Motorcycle Club
- Daggerhood
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Super Star Wars
- Reed Remastered
- Red Faction
- Bird Game +
- Access Denied
- Sine Mora EX
- STAR WARS® JEDI STARFIGHTER™
- Football Game
- Rebel Cops
- Zeroptian Invasion
- Knightin’+
- Neverout
- Lethal VR
- Zero Zero Zero Zero
- The Dwarves
- Devious Dungeon 2
- Ganbare! Super Strikers
- Himno
- The BioWare Bundle
- My Big Sister
- Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior
- Sagebrush
- de Blob 2
- Just Ignore Them
- Sheltered
- Red Faction II
- Party Hard
- Crayola Scoot
- Heroes Trials
- Neon Junctions
- Twin Robots
- Delta Squad
- PLANET ALPHA
- Rad Rodgers
- Devious Dungeon
- Back in 1995
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
- I and Me
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- Beyond Eyes
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Warlock’s Tower
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beg…
- Legend of the Skyfish
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
- I Am The Hero
- Rogue Stormers
- Lock’s Quest
- League of Evil
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron Extended Edition
- Shadow of Loot Box
- Flockers
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- One More Dungeon
- LA Cops
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Los…
- Mugsters
Estas rebajas en concreto acabarán el 14 de mayo, lo que os deja un par de semanas de margen para pensaros esas compras con las que afrontar los últimos días del confinamiento.
