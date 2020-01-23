PlayStation Store: 100% Digital discounts are underway with many PS4 and PSVR games on offer

Share it:

The series discounts start on the PlayStation Store today 100% digital with offers on the best PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games available only in digital format. A selection consisting of 300 titles on sale with prices starting from 3.99 euros.

Among the games games on offer we mention Arizona Sunshine at 13.59 euros, Dead Cells for 16.99 euros, Firewatch for 3.99 euros, Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice for 14.99 euros, Arise A Simple Story for 15.99 euros and INSIDE for 7.99 euros, just to name a few. And Octodad Deadliest Catch, Watch Remains of Edith Finch, Life is Strange Before the Storm Full Season (all episodes), Sayonara Wild Hearts, Serial Cleaner, Darkest Dungeon, Beach Buggy Racing, Power Rangers Battle for the Grid, Layers of Fear and many others, find the complete list on the pages of the PlayStation Store.

The offers do not only concern the games for PlayStation 4 but also PSVR and PlayStation Vita titles, in total there are 300 products on sale at a discounted price until February 6, you will surely find the right game for you at an extremely low price.

