PlayStation State of Play: Twitch marathon on August 6th from 7pm

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We know what you thought about the announcement of the new State of Play on August 6th .. you were expecting a marathon to be able to follow him in our company on Twitch, and now we can confirm that we will be live Thursday from late afternoon and throughout the evening.

At 19:00 we will be on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel for a marathon that will last well beyond the end of the State of Play, the Sony show will begin at 22:00 and it will go on for about 40 minutes, we plan to stay live at least until 23:00 but we are sure that we will stay well beyond continuing to talk about the news announced.

During it State of Play there will be room for "news on third-party games coming to PS4 and PS VR and aupdates on third party games and indie titles for PS5 seen in the PS5 presentation in June."No news, however, regarding the PlayStation Studios games, prices, opening pre-orders or the release date of PlayStation 5, as clarified by Sony.

Appointment then Thursday 6 August from 19:00 on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it for the pre show awaiting the new State of Play, we are waiting for you for a warm summer evening to spend with friends.