PlayStation: Sony announces the closure of the Community and Support Forums

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a message shared directly from the pages of the official website of PlayStation.com, Sony representatives surprise announce the closure of all the Community Forums and the support of the Japanese company.

From February 27, 2020, access to the PlayStation.com forums will no longer be possible: the other communication channels of the Japanese tech giant, however, they will remain active, starting with the comment form that accompanies every discussion and post published on the PlayStation Blog.

In recent years, the PlayStation Community and Support forums have been used by users of the Black monolith to share opinions and reviews on the main games available on PlayStation 4, but also for receive advice on how to behave to solve the inevitable problems that may occur in the daily use of the console, accessories and individual titles or services. With this decision, Sony therefore invites all those who wish to receive support or interact with the community to use the other channels of the company.

In addition to PS Blog, the PlayStation user can access the official Facebook group and share their messages with the community on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Telegram. And you, what do you think of Sony's choice to permanently close the official PlayStation Forums? Let us know with a comment, but not before browsing through the list of PS4 games shown at PAX East 2020.