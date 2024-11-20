PlayStation Portal Leaps Forward: Cloud Gaming Arrives in Major System Update

In a groundbreaking development for handheld gaming enthusiasts, Sony Interactive Entertainment has unleashed a transformative system update for the PlayStation Portal, marking a significant evolution in portable gaming technology.

The headline feature of this update is the introduction of cloud streaming capabilities, allowing PlayStation Plus Premium members to play select PS5 games without requiring a PS5 console. This dramatic shift transforms the Portal from a mere remote play device into a standalone cloud gaming powerhouse.

“We have been delighted by the positive response from our fans,” states Hiromi Wakai, Vice President of Product Management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, reflecting on the Portal’s journey since its launch just over a year ago.

The cloud streaming feature, launching in beta, offers an impressive array of capabilities:

Stream over 120 PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Stream in high-quality at up to 1080p/60fps.

Full DualSense features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, are available.

100GB of cloud storage is available for storing data and game progress.

Popular titles like Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are among the games available for streaming. The service requires a stable internet connection, with minimum speeds of 7 Mbps for 720p and 13 Mbps for 1080p streaming.

The update isn’t just about cloud gaming. Sony has also fine-tuned the Portal’s audio experience with two key improvements:

Lower minimum volume settings for better control.

You can directly access the PlayStation Link device settings through the Portal’s menu.

However, some features remain unavailable during the beta phase. Users won’t have access to:

Game Trials

Streaming of purchased PS Store games

We offer party voice chat and game invites for specific games.

Create button functionality

3D audio

In-game purchases

PS4 and PS3 game streaming

The cloud streaming beta is launching across 30 countries, including major markets like the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and various European nations. To participate, users need:

A PlayStation Portal remote player

An active PlayStation Network account

PlayStation Plus Premium membership

The Wi-Fi connection is reliable and meets the minimum speed requirements.

To access the beta, users simply need to update their portal’s system software and enable Cloud Streaming (Beta) through the Quick Menu settings. You can toggle the feature on and off at your convenience, and the home screen will adjust accordingly.

This update represents a significant step forward for Sony’s portable gaming strategy. By untethering the Portal from the PS5 requirement for select games, Sony has effectively created a new entry point into their gaming ecosystem. The move positions the Portal as a more versatile device, capable of serving both as a remote play companion and a standalone cloud gaming platform.