PlayStation Plus: which are the most downloaded and most played games ever?

Today, June 29, 2020, the tenth anniversary of the global presentation of PlayStation Plus falls, and Sony has well thought of celebrating such an important anniversary by anticipating the announcement of the free PS4 games in July, increasing the number of the latter to three and also adding a theme bonus.

The Japanese giant also took the opportunity to rattle off some interesting statistics on the subscription service, which today can count on 41.5 million subscribers. We thus discovered that i Most downloaded free games ever until April 2020 they are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Sonic Forces, Shadow of the Colossus Remake, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and Destiny 2. I most played titles in multiplayer from subscribers until March 31, 2020 are Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA Online), Rainbow Six Siege, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Destiny and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Do you find yourself in these statistics? Have you also played and downloaded any of these titles over the years? We take this opportunity to remind you that the free PS4 games of July are NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Heather, and will be available from July 7 to August 3. As we write, exclusive discounts are also available for PlayStation Plus subscribers.