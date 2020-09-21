PlayStation Plus: when will the free PS4 games of October 2020 be announced?

We are approaching the end of the month and as always the hype for the reveal of the gods rises new free PlayStation Plus games: but when will the free PS4 games of October 2020 be revealed? Let’s be clear.

Contrary to what many have assumed, the announcement is not scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, Sony should officially unveil the new free games for October September 30th at 5:30 pm and make them available for download from Tuesday 6 October, obviously except for unexpected program changes.

In September, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download Street Fighter V and PUBG PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for free, there are still no certainties about next month’s games even if obviously there is no shortage of PS Plus October 2020 speculations. How about for example a horror game for Halloween, or maybe MediEvil? And again, Watch Dogs 2 was recently given away on the Epic Games Store, could you also think of offering it on PlayStation Plus, to promote the launch of Watch Dogs Legion in late October?

Many hypotheses, few certainties, we reiterate in any case that to discover the new free games of October 2020 it will be necessary to wait until the end of September. Did you know? Sony has announced PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5, a package that includes 18 PS4 games to play on the new console, tra cui Bloodborne e The Last Of Us Remastered.