PlayStation Plus: When will the free PS4 games of February 2020 be announced?

Very little is missing from the announcement of the new free PS4 games from February 2020 for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service. Following a calendar outlined for some time (and regularly followed with very few exceptions), the announcement will take place during the week that has just begun. Here's when.

Specifically, the new PS Plus games of February 2020 will be revealed officially Wednesday 29 January at 17:30, Italian time. It is not excluded that the first leaks and anticipations may emerge tomorrow or Wednesday itself, as often happened in the last months of 2019.

In January Sony gave Goat Simulator and Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, as regards the free PS4 games PS Plus of February of next month there are no concrete indications but some speculations point the finger towards Gravity Rush 2, Overwatch or Zombie Army Trilogy with the addition of an indie game from the PlayStation 4 catalog.

Difficult to go beyond the hypotheses, in recent months Sony has proven itself rather unpredictable regarding the Instant Game Collection lineup; therefore it is not excluded that interesting surprises may arrive in February.

Did you know? Until January 31 the PlayStation Plus subscription is discounted by 50%, the offer only concerns the monthly subscription that can be purchased at 4.49 euros instead of 8.99 euros.