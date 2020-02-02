Technology

PlayStation Plus: what is the best free PS4 game of February 2020?

February 2, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Sony has announced two new free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. In February, service subscribers will be able to download the usual two PlayStation 4 games and a bonus game for PlayStation VR: BioShock The Collection, The Sims 4 Console Edition is Firewall Zero Hour VR.

The first includes the remastered editions of BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite, the second is perhaps one of the most famous and popular games ever, finally the third is a PlayStation VR shooter designed specifically for multiplayer co-op.

The time has come to vote: what is the best free PS Plus game of February 2020? The word is yours!

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.