PlayStation Plus: what is the best free PS4 game of February 2020?

Sony has announced two new free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. In February, service subscribers will be able to download the usual two PlayStation 4 games and a bonus game for PlayStation VR: BioShock The Collection, The Sims 4 Console Edition is Firewall Zero Hour VR.

The first includes the remastered editions of BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite, the second is perhaps one of the most famous and popular games ever, finally the third is a PlayStation VR shooter designed specifically for multiplayer co-op.

The time has come to vote: what is the best free PS Plus game of February 2020? The word is yours!