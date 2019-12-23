PlayStation Plus: unveiled the overall value of the games given away in 2019

Share it:

Also during the current year there were numerous titles given as gifts by Sony to the many subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service and, looking at the numbers, it seems that the total value of the games distributed in this way is remarkable.

By carefully analyzing all the games published during the year, the following curiosities emerge:

Average price of securities given as gifts: $ 27.96

Average age of the games given. 2 years and 10 months

Months whose games have the highest Metacritic: October (The Last of Us Remastered with a score of 95 and MLB The Show 19 with a score of 86)

Months whose games have the lowest Metacritic: January Steep (71), Portal Knights (71), Zone of the Enders HD Collection (73), Amplitude (74), Super Mutant Alien Assault (67) and Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (37)

Months with the highest value games: January ($ 134.94) with Steep ($ 29.99), Portal Knights ($ 19.99), Zone of the Enders HD Collection ($ 34.99), Amplitude ( $ 19.99) and Super Mutant Alien Assault ($ 9.99)

Months with the lowest value games: May ($ 36.98) with What Remains of Edith Finch ($ 19.99) and Overcooked! ($ 16.99)

Month with the latest games: April with Conan Exiles and The Surge

Month with older games: February with For Honor (February 2017), Hitman: the First Full Season (March 2016), Divekick (August 2013), Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (June 2008), Gunhouse (April 2018) and Rogue Aces (April 2018)

Games released by Sony: Detroit: Become Human, Wipeout Omega Collection, MLB the Show 19 and The Last of Us Remastered

Publisher with multiple titles given away through PS Plus: Sony, followed by Ubisoft (Steep and For Honor) and Konami (Zone of the Enders HD Collection and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots)

Games previously gifted via Xbox Live Gold: The Witness (April 2018), For Honor (August 2018), Overcooked! (October 2018) and Hitman: the First Full Season (September 2019)

The grand total of all games distributed through the PlayStation Plus during 2019 is instead equal to $ 894.68.

Waiting to find out what the free PS Plus titles will be in January 2020, whose announcement should arrive soon, we invite you to write in the comments what you think of the 2019 of PlayStation Plus.