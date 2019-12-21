PlayStation Plus: Sony retraces 2019 by showing the year's free games on video

Share it:

While the wait for the announcement of the free PS Plus games in January 2020 is growing, Sony's social channels retrace 2019 by packaging a video that summarizes the main titles "given" to subscribers to the service on PlayStation 4 over the last year .

The new promotional video of SIE helps us to remember all the games that have alternated in the PS Plus monthly Instant Game Collectionthus preparing for the surprises that await us during 2020.

From January 2019 to today, PlayStation Plus members have been able to replenish their digital games library with exclusive consoles of the caliber "for free" by The Last of Us Remastered, Detroit Become Human and Nioh. Of particular interest were the cross-platform video games that landed this year on PS Plus, with a list that includes, among others, Conan Exiles, For Honor, Steep, The Surge, Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, The Witness, Outlast and Titanfall.

Take a look at the latest Sony video and let us know if thePS Plus offer of 2019 has satisfied you or if, on the contrary, you believe that in 2020 the offer on free monthly games on PS4 should be further strengthened.