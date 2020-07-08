PlayStation Plus: Sony launches the NBA 2K20 Special Cup

Share it:

To celebrate the ten years of PlayStation Plus Sony has launched a new special initiative which is now joined by the NBA 2K20 Special Cup, here are the rules and rewards to be won for the best players.

NBA 2K20 Special Cup is a tournament aimed at all those who want to show off their basketball skills. Interested parties can register on the ESL Gaming website or directly from Tournaments section of PlayStation 4 and then decide which day to participate in to try and earn a place for the grand final scheduled for August 2nd. Here are the dates of the Day One Cup:

Sunday 12 July

Sunday 19th July

Tuesday 21 July

Sunday 26 July

The top four players who distinguished themselves during the final will receive Amazon vouchers as a reward with a total value of 500 €, divided as follows:

The first place winner will be entitled to a voucher worth € 250.00

The second place winner will be awarded a voucher of € 150.00

The third and fourth classified will receive a voucher of € 50.00

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now download the new free PS4 games from July 2020 including Heather, NBA 2K20 is Rise of the Tomb Raider Celebration of the 20 Years. Are you ready to challenge the best NBA 2K players and show off your talent?