PlayStation Plus: predictions and speculations on the free PS4 games of September

Although it has now become a bit difficult to predict the day of the announcement of free games for subscribers PlayStation Plus, given that Sony has changed the roadmap several times in recent times, we can say with certainty that the reveal is just a few days away.

The time has therefore come for our usual monthly appointment with forecasts and speculations on new PS4 games. After four months without offering games from its first party catalog – the last one was Uncharted 4: A Thief's End in April), Sony could finally retrace its steps and give away a nice exclusive. We believe that there is one of the most eligible candidates Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but we wouldn't be surprised if it was finally time to God of War (It's been more than two years since its release, and he's already spent some time on PlayStation Now) Less likely Horizon Zero Dawn, as it recently made its debut on PC.

A game that might turn out to be spot on, in our opinion, might be Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season to take advantage of the growing anticipation for the eleventh season of the television series. With driving games missing for several months, it may be time for titles like Burnout Paradise Remastered is The Crew 2.

What do you think of our forecasts? Unless Sony amazes us once again, the announcement of free games for PlayStation Plus in September 2020 it should take place on Wednesday 26 August. The arrival within the Instant Game Collection is instead expected for Tuesday 1st September. In the meantime, you still have time to add the free PlayStation Plus games of August 2020 to your collection, namely the phenomenon Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.