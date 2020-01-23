PlayStation Plus: one month half-price subscription for a few days

Share it:

A few days after the announcement of the PlayStation Plus games in February 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new promotion dedicated to all players who currently do not have a PlayStation Plus subscription or a trial period of the active service.

Specifically, it has 50% discount on a month's subscription to PlayStation Plus, now purchasable at the promotional price of 4.49 euros, instead of 8.99 euros. You can take advantage of the offer, which will be valid until 11:00 on Friday 31 Januaryby going to the website of the PlayStation Store or accessing the digital store directly from your PlayStation 4 console. We would like to point out that once the subscription has been activated for € 4.49 the automatic monthly renewal will be automatically enabled for the price of € 8.99, which however can be deactivated at any time. For the complete regulation of the initiative, please refer to this address.

We take this opportunity to inform you that PlayStation Plus subscribers can currently download the free games of January 2020 at no additional cost, namely Goat Simulator and Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection. The PlayStation Plus games of February 2020 will be announced on Wednesday 29 January.