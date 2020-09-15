PlayStation Plus October 2020: predictions and speculations about new free PS4 games

We are only in mid-September and there are still more than ten days to go until the announcement of the new free PS4 games of October 2020 for PlayStation Plus subscribers, however, as always at this point of the month it is time for speculations and rumors.

In September, the Instant Game Collection catalog expanded with Street Fighter V and PUBG PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, while in October Sony could throw itself into horror games, just in time for Halloween. So why not think of MediEvil for example? The remastered of Sir Daniel’s adventure was released in October 2019 but has been available for months at the budget price of 19.99 euros, so his entry into the PS Plus lineup may not be ruled out a priori.

Another possible hypothesis could be that linked to Watch Dogs 2 to promote the arrival of Watch Dogs Legion in late October. Not to be ruled out is a LEGO game for families, perhaps LEGO Star Wars The Force Unleashed. Going back to talking about first party games, a probable candidate seems to be The Last Guardian, in addition to repeatedly quoted Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, now discounted on the PlayStation Store and on sale for just under 13 euros.

What do you think of our forecasts? The announcement of the PS Plus games in October should be scheduled for Wednesday 30 September, the new titles will then be downloadable from Tuesday 6 October, unless any changes in the course by Sony.