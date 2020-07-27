PlayStation Plus: new free bonus in July available now

Share it:

July seems to be a lucky month for PlayStation Plus subscribers: not only Sony has given 10 euros of credit to members but now a download is also available for download new bonus content to download for free.

To the three free PS Plus games of July 2020 (Erica, Rise of the Tomb Raider Celebration of the 20 Years and NBa 2K20) is now added a extra exclusive package for Rogue Company called the Rogue Company PlayStation Plus package, which includes:

Wing suit Second entry

Primary weapon cover Blue steel

500 Rogue Buck

Rogue Company theme

Two aesthetic objects (wing suit and cover) therefore find space in the DLC, 500 Rogue Buck to spend freely and a theme for the PlayStation 4 home screen. The Rogue Company Pack is free for Plus subscribers and cannot be purchased in any other way, so take advantage of it if you are interested because we don't know how long the content will be available.

This week Sony will also announce the new free PS4 games in August, the reveal is scheduled for Wednesday 29 July at 17:30 except for program changes that have not been lacking in the last few months, with surprise announcements compared to the usual slot on the last Wednesday of the month.