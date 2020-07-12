PlayStation Plus: new Fortnite celebratory package with free emote and hang gliding

Share it:

Starting today subscribers PlayStation Plus they can download the new Fortnite Celebration Pack for free with three aesthetic content available exclusively on PlayStation 4.

Take an emote, a hang glider and a trail to represent your Royal Victory in style, thanks to the PlayStation Plus Celebration Package. This new Fortnite Playstation Plus Celebration Package includes Emote Here you are, Hang Gliding Stratosphere and Down Arrow Trail.

The Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack does not include V-Bucks but only aesthetic content to customize your character in Battle Royale mode. Previous free PS Plus packages are still available for download, currently we don't know until this new bonus will be downloadable, so take advantage of it before it's too late.

Speaking of emotes, did you know that the Battle Recall emote hides a secret? The community seems to have found out in recent days being surprised and asking Epic Games to bring the situation back to normal. Also noteworthy is the arrival of the new Bhangra Boogie emote, currently available only for owners of a OnePlus smartphone.