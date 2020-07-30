PlayStation Plus: new 12 month subscription offer for less than 50 euros

Share it:

Are you thinking of purchasing or extending the duration of your PlayStation Plus subscription, so that they will also be covered on PlayStation 5? In this case we point out a new eBay offer that will allow you to subscribe to the 12-month annual subscription discounted by 20%, here are the details of the promotion.

On the known platform is available the 12-month PS Plus subscription for the price of 47.56 eurosinstead of 59.99 euros. After making the payment, you will receive the code via Email within 15 minutes, maximum 2 hours (5-60 minutes if you use PayPal as a method, as reported by the seller). Then all you have to do is use it in the Redeem Codes section of the PlayStation Store. The key can be used not only to subscribe to a new subscription but also to extend its duration.

What do you think, will you take advantage of it? PlayStation Plus offers the possibility to play your favorite multiplayer games online, space for cloud saves and exclusive discounts, as well as free games every month: in August subscribers can download Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout for PlayStation 4 as part of the monthly Instant Game Collection lineup. And it is not excluded that with the arrival of PS5 Sony has other surprises in store and benefits for subscribers to the service.