PlayStation Plus March 2020: predictions and speculations on free PS4 games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We arrived in mid-February and it is already time to think about others PlayStation Plus games: What will the March 2020 Instant Game Collection lineup do for us? The announcement of the new free PS4 games is expected on February 26, there are still a few days left but in the meantime we begin to collect some clues.

In February, Sony surprised everyone by adding a bonus game to the PS Plus lineup, which therefore consists of two PS4 games and one PlayStation VR game. Will the same also happen in March 2020? Let's try to give this hypothesis for sure and then keep on three monthly titles.

As for the two PlayStation 4 games, a logical choice would be to offer Tom Clancy's The Division 2: the Ubisoft shooter is heavily discounted on all digital stores (even on sale for three euros on the Ubisoft Store) as a promotional move in view of the release of Warlods of New York, a new expansion available from March 3.

For the second game we focus instead on an Electronic Arts production like Mass Effect Andromeda or Mirror's Edge Catalyst, both sold for € 4.99 during the recent winter sales. Alternatively, Battlefield 1 Revolution, another game that has seen its price drop significantly in the past few weeks.

Finally, the bonus game: continuing to speculate on a production PlayStation VR our choice would fall on Everybody's Golf VR, a title published by Sony itself and which would lend itself well to being part of the Instant Game Collection, given its distinctly "natureFamily Friendly". What do you think of these predictions? We await your speculation in the space below dedicated to comments!