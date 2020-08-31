PlayStation Plus: last hours to download free PS4 games for August

Share it:

I new free PS Plus games for PS4 will be available from Tuesday 1 September, this means that you still have a few hours to redeem the two August PlayStation 4 games at no cost.

In August PlayStation Plus subscribers were able to download Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Fall Guys for free, you can continue to download them until the late morning of Tuesday 1st September, after this date they will be replaced by Street Fighter V and PUBG PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for free.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered includes the remastered version of the campaign for the Infinity Ward shooter of the same name, originally released in 2009. Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout instead, it is the summer hit by Devolver Digital, a hugely successful multiplayer party game that quickly won over ten million players on PS4 and PC.

Also until September 1st, the PlayStation Plus subscription is on offer discounted by 25% (44.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros for the annual subscription) only for new subscribers, the promotion is not valid for those who already have an active profile or for those who are taking advantage of a free trial period.