PlayStation Plus January 2020: the announcement of the new free PS4 games of January 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment begins 2020 by unveiling i new free games playstation 4 for subscribers to the PS Plus service. Anticipated by a leak in the past few hours, the announcement is now official and confirms the titles leaked on the morning of Wednesday 1st January.

Even during the first month of the new year, PlayStation Plus members will be able to add two games to their PS4 game library: Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection is Goat Simulator.

PS Plus: free games PS4 January 2020

Goat Simulator

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection includes remastered editions of Uncharted Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2 The Thieves' Den is Uncharted 3 Drake's Deception, originally released on PlayStation 3 between 2007 and 2011. Goat Simulator is instead the most famous goat simulator in the world, the edition offered to PS Plus members is the standard one without the Goat MMO Simulator, GoatZ and Waste of Space versions, spin-offs that bring the famous goat to contexts other than the usual ones.

The new PS4 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers will be downloadable for free from the PlayStation Store starting from late morning (generally between 12:00 and 13:00 Italian time) of Tuesday 7 January 2020. What do you think of the January Instant Game Collection lineup for PlayStation 4?