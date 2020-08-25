PlayStation Plus: good work in August, 2019, PES give a apex Legends

Share it:

Sony continues to gift bonus content to PlayStation Plus subscribers and in this sense, the month of August was very rich thanks to the arrival of new packages for popular games such as Apex Legends, Warface and Hyper Scape.

At the time of writing PS Plus subscribers can redeem the Kronos Red Pack per The Darwin Project (includes Red Ax and Red Bow), the nuovo Play Pack per Apex Legends (includes 2 skins, 2 weapon skins and 2 banners), the Hard Skin Pack for Warface, Bonus Pack for 3on3 FreeStyle (4,999 FS Coin, Skill Training Item, Coin Buff Ball and five XP Drinks), Thunderbolt Pack for Hyper Scape (grants access to Cruze Thunderbolt champion and Komodo Thunderbolt weapon style), PlayStation Supply Pack Plus for World of Tanks, the Beware of the Head pack for Dauntless, the Skyforge Divine Defender Pack with three days of Premium Membership, Unity Armor and Unity Helm, and the monthly bonus for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

All the DLCs listed above they can be redeemed until the end of August but it is not excluded that Sony can extend their stay on the PlayStation Store, to download you must be subscribed to the PS Plus service. This week the free PS4 games of September will be announced for PlayStation Plus, which titles you expect in the Instant Game Collection ?