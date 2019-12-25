PlayStation Plus: free PS4 games of January 2020, does the announcement arrive at Christmas?

Share it:

As the PS4 community analyzes the value of the 2019 PlayStation Plus games, expectations are growing for the announcement of the free PS Plus titles that will enter the PlayStation 4 Instant Game Collection during the month of January 2020.

The custom followed by the curators of Sony Interactive Entertainment provides that the presentation of the games downloadable for free by subscribers to the PS4 service must take place in the afternoon oflast Wednesday of the month, to give fans the opportunity to "prepare in time" and download the titles of the Instant Game Collection of the current month.

For a strange calendar joke though, Christmas and New Year's Eve they fall precisely on the last Wednesday of December 2019 and on the first of January 2020, a situation that contributes to making decidedly more random any announcement forecast by the Japanese technological giant.

If Sony decides not to abandon the old habits, strictly speaking the only useful date for the presentation of the PS Plus games of January 2020 should be today's one, that is Wednesday 25 December, in the time window that goes from 16:30 to 17:30 Italian. While waiting to receive a confirmation or a denial in this sense from Sony's social channels, we remind you that until January 7th you can download the free games of December 2019 on PS Plus, that is Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross.