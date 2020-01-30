PlayStation Plus February 2020: announced two new free PS4 games and a bonus game

Share it:

Punctual as per tradition, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the new free PlayStation 4 games for service subscribers PS Plus… with a (welcome) surprise! What can service subscribers expect for February 2020? Let's find out together.

In January Plus subscribers were able to get their hands on Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator while in February it will be the turn of The Sims 4 Console Edition, BioShock The Collection is Firewall Zero Hour: for the first time since March 2019 a bonus game arrives, in this case for PlayStation VR.

PS Plus: free games February 2020

The Sims 4 Console Edition – PS4

BioShock The Collection – PS4

Firewall Zero Hour – PlayStation VR

BioShock The Collection collects the reissues of BioShock, BioShock 2 (single player only) e BioShock Infinite in one package with lots of bonus content like all DLC and behind the scenes videos with comments from Ken Levine and the developers. The Sims 4 is perhaps the most famous management software ever, a game that certainly needs no introduction while Firewall Zero Hour is one of the most acclaimed and popular shooters for the Sony Virtual Reality viewer.

PS4 PlayStation Plus games will be available for free download from the PlayStation Store from late morning (generally between 12:00 and 13:00 Italian time) Tuesday 4 February 2020. What do you think of the February Instant Game Collection lineup? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.