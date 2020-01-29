PlayStation Plus February 2020: a leak reveals Crash Bandicoot among the free PS4 games?

Share it:

The YouTube channel PlayStation Spain has published a post for the community recalling the imminent announcement of the PlayStation Plus games for February. So far nothing strange, if it were not for the accompanying image chosen for this communication …

The message reads "Mañana a las 17:30 anunciamos los juegos de PS PLUS del mes de febrero. ¿Cuáles crees que serán? A track, uno de ellos es una saga muy conocida,"accompanied by an animated GIF of Crash Bandicoot. One of the two games seems to belong to a very popular and appreciated saga … could Crash's image be random … or not?

Excluding the arrival of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in the PS Plus lineup of February, as particularly recent, the clues seem to point towards the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, a collection that includes the remastered versions of Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2 The Return of Cortex and Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped, originally released between 1996 and 1998 on the first PlayStation console. Obviously, it is not excluded that the game in question may don't be tied to Crash Bandicoot, despite the image used in the post.

To find out more, we just have to wait until 17:30 today, Wednesday 29 January, when Sony will officially announce the new free PlayStation Plus games of February 2020. And what do you expect? Let us know your personal ones PS Plus predictions in the space below dedicated to comments.