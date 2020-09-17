PlayStation Plus Collection announced for PS5: here’s how it works

During the very rich PS5 Showcase in September, Sony officially presented PlayStation Plus Collection, a renewed version of the well-known premium service designed specifically for the next generation console.

PlayStation Plus Collection will allow subscribers to access a selection of some of the best PS4 games, all accessible on PS5 since the launch of the console. A sort of Xbox Game Pass, but with fewer, albeit carefully chosen, titles. The trailer shared on the occasion of the announcement showed the likes of Persona 5, The Last of Us Remastered, Days Gone, Resident Evil 7, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Fallout 4, God of War, Battlefield 1, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV, The Last Guardian, Ratchet & Clank, inFamous Second Son, Bloodborne, Detroit Become Human, Batman Arkham Knight, Mortal Kombat X and Until Dawn, all playable on PS5 since the launch of the console.

PlayStation Plus Collection will be included in the classic PlayStation Plus membership, and will not require a separate subscription. We take this opportunity to inform you that Sony has also unveiled the launch date and prices of the two PS5 models, as well as the list of launch exclusives for PS5.