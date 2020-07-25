PlayStation Plus celebrates 10 years: free credit from Sony to subscribers!

Share it:

In 2020, the service of PlayStation Plus celebrates its tenth anniversary: ​​for the occasion, it seems that Sony's top management have decided to reserve a surprise for their users.

In fact, reports related to a very particular initiative are multiplying on the net: the gaming giant would in fact be offering free gifts free credit to PS Plus subscribers. Specifically, it refers to $ 10 given away by Sony for purchases on the PlayStation Store.

As evidence of this, several players are publishing screenshots of the message received from Sony, which would read the following: "To celebrate the ten years of PlayStation Plus, we've added $ 10 PlayStation Store credit to your account. Thanks for choosing PlayStation Plus". As an example, it is possible to view the Tweet available at the bottom of this news, published by the well-known insider Tidux, which offers an instant snapshot of the communication.

At the moment, there appears to be no official communication from Sony regarding the initiative reported by some fortunate gamers and it is therefore not clear whether it is limited to a specific geographical area. Pending any clarification on this, we remind you that the free PS Plus games of July 2020 are available for download and will remain so until next August 3.