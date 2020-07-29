PlayStation Plus August 2020: which is the most beautiful free game for PS4?

Share it:

Ahead of the times, Sony has announced the August 2020 PlayStation Plus lineup which includes two PS4 games, this month without bonuses of any kind unlike what happened in July with Erica added to the catalog as part of the PS Plus 10th birthday celebrations.

In August subscribers can download Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, the first already available for download and the second coming on August 4th, the game's official release day, therefore downloadable from day one exactly as happened with Rocket League.

