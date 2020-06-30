PlayStation Plus: announcement of the July free games expected this week

Share it:

Here we are! Or rather, we are almost there, this week in fact Sony Interactive Entertainment should announce the new PS4 free games of July 2020 for subscribers to the service PlayStation Plus.

It is not yet clear whether the games will be announced Tuesday 30 June or Wednesday 1 July, with the latter remaining the most probable hypothesis, maintaining the usual time of 17:30 Italian time. The games will then be made available for download from the first Tuesday of the month, or from July 7, 2020. In May, Sony surprised everyone by announcing the first PS Plus game of June 2020 (Call of Duty WWII) a few days in advance, but the situation is unlikely to repeat itself or become the standard for this type of announcements.

As for rumors and speculations PS Plus of July 2020 in the last weeks the names of Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted The Lost Legacy, Watch Dogs 2 and Grand Theft Auto V but obviously it is only a hypothesis and it is not said that Sony can actually offer two of the games mentioned, the lineup may be completely different from these predictions.

Update – Sony announced July's free PS4 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.