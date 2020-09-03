PlayStation Plus: announced the new free bonuses for September

Share it:

Along with the new free PS Plus games of September 2020, the bonus of the month for all subscribers, with three new free downloadable packages.

From today it is possible free download new content for Call of Duty Warzone, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (one of the free games of September, along with Street Fighter V) and World of Tanks.

COD Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Pack

Includes an Epic Operator Skin for Otter, Legendary Pistol Weapon Blueprint, Epic Knife, Epic Weapon Lucky Charm, Epic business card, Epic Insignia, and a 60-minute double XP Token.

PUBG Landing Pack

The Landing Package includes a rare killer clown set, Battlestat weapon skin and 5 levels.

World of Tanks Supply Package

Available until September 30, this bundle includes 2 ops. experience increase x3, 2 op. x4 crew experience increase, 5 large repair kits, 5 large first aid kits, 5 automatic fire extinguishing systems, crew vouchers and one flag voucher.

Bonus packages are available exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers and will only be downloadable for a limited time, so hurry up and redeem them before it’s too late.