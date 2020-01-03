PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in a single subscription in 2020?

Share it:

Unlike Microsoft which in 2019 gave birth to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a service inclusive of Xbox Game Pass for PC / console and Xbox Live Gold, Sony has not yet provided for the creation of a single subscription for PlayStation Now is PlayStation Plus, which continue to be two distinct services.

Players interested in the benefits of both are currently forced to make two separate subscriptions: PlayStation Plus is offered in the monthly (8.99 euros), quarterly (24.99 euros) and annual (59.99 euros) denominations, while PlayStation Now in monthly (9.99 euros), quarterly (24.99 euros) and yearly (59.99 euros) formats. 2020 could however be the turning point: it is convinced of this Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of the consulting agency Kantan Games, who shared his predictions for the new year among the pages of GameIndustry.biz. According to the analyst, Sony will launch in the coming months a unique service, including all the benefits of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which will go alongside the purchase options that we already know.

From such a proposal, we expect a competitive price, lower than what is currently necessary to take out both subscriptions in one go. Would you be interested in such a solution? We take this opportunity to inform you that the January games of PlayStation Now are available, while for the January free games for PlayStation Plus we will have to wait until next week.