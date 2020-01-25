PlayStation Plus: A new free bundle is available for Dauntless

Share it:

The exclusive content for PlayStation Plus subscribers continues to arrive with a certain constancy, the Sony branded service that allows not only to access the online features of the games but also to receive DLC and free titles every month. The protagonist of the last bundle is Dauntless, the hunting title inspired by Monster Hunter.

The bundle in question is called Icy Archonite Weapons Pack and contains a large amount of melee weapons, ranged weapons and crafting materials.

Here are all the objects included in the package:

Icy archonite guns

Icy archonite hammer

Icy archonite ax

Chain blades in frosty archonite

Sword in icy archonite

War spear in icy archonite

Armored fists in frosty archonite

Essential supplies package

50 Ace Chips

If you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you can immediately add the free DLC to your collection by visiting the official product page on the PlayStation Store. Being a game that enjoys the functionality of cross-save, it should also be noted that once the contents are unlocked (the game must be started at least once after the redemption), these can also be used on the other platforms just as happens for the Fortnite exclusive PS Plus skins.