PlayStation Plus: a new Apex Legends package is available for free

With the usual weekly update of the promotions available on the PlayStation Store, Sony has made available to all subscribers to its PlayStation Plus another package containing skins, camouflages and other aesthetic trappings for Apex Legends.

Anyone who has an active subscription to the monthly service, which we remind you, makes Bioshock The Collection and The Sims 4 available to users for free, can run on the official page of the free bundle and add it to their library. Alternatively, you can perform the exact same procedure directly from your PlayStation 4 by opening the PS Store app and redeeming the package from the PS Plus section.

Here are all the objects included in the bundle entitled Apex Legends Play Pack:

Octane skin

Wattson skin

Camouflage for the Havoc assault rifle

Camouflage for the P2020 pistol

Octane banner

Wattson banner

Speaking of new content for the Respawn Entertainment battle royale, we remind you that Apex Legends Season 4 is available from last night, which has introduced new areas of the map and the new hero called Revenant, whose Ultimate consists of a totem which prevents allies from dying for a short period of time.