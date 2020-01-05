PlayStation Plus 12 months on offer at 44.99 euros for a limited period!

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment hailed the start of the new year by launching a new tasty promotion on its flagship service, PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play online multiplayer, take advantage of cloud saves and download at no additional cost a selection of games that is renewed monthly.

For a limited period of time, i.e. no later than January 13th, you can buy one 12-month subscription for PlayStation Plus for 44.99 euros, or with a 25% discount on the full price of 59.99 euros. This is an initiative officially launched by the Japanese publisher, and therefore it is active in all the main sales channels, such as the PlayStation Store, GameStop and Amazon.it.

As already specified, the offer will remain active until Monday 13 Januarytherefore we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible. We would like to point out that by subscribing you now have the opportunity to add the December 2019 free games to your collection, namely Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame. On January 7th they will be replaced by the free PlayStation Plus games of January 2020, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.