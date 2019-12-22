PlayStation Plus 12 months and Days Gone at a discount in the GameStop Advent Calendar

Share it:

The promotion GameStop Advent Calendar has renewed once again, and today December 22nd offers a series of great discounts on PlayStation home products.

To immediately jump to the eye is undoubtedly the discount applied to12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, which only for today can be purchased at 49.98 euros, with a substantial saving of 25% on the full price of 59.98 euros. The games on offer, however, are Days Gone at 29.98 euros e Blood & Truth for PlayStation VR for € 14.98.

Discounts do not end here and also affect peripherals and accessories: the DualShock 4 it can be purchased for 39.98 euros in numerous colors and versions (blue, red, ice white, white, black and with a voucher for Fortnite's Neo Versa skin). L'Gold Wireless Headset it is instead proposed at 59.98 euros instead of 69.98 euros.

We also remember that today is the last day to buy PlayStation 4 500 GB for only 149.98 in the store, after which the price will return to 179.98 euros. Instead, you have until December 24 for PlayStation 4 Pro for € 269.98 and PS4 Pro Limited Edition Death Stranding for € 359.98. As for the other consoles, we point out ll new Nintendo Switch model at 299.98 euros, Xbox One S in different configurations starting from 159.98 euros e Xbox One X at 299.98 euros.