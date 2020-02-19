PlayStation Player Celebration: Sony launches a competition on PS4 with big prizes

Share it:

The top echelons of Sony Interactive Entertainment celebrate the 100 million PS4 distributed by launching the PlayStation Player Celebration, a competition that allows PS4 users to win rich prizes simply by playing their favorite titles.

Sony's promotional initiative, however, it is not yet active in Italy and probably will not be for its entire duration, presumably due to the stringent regulations in force on the regulation of competitions, especially those that provide for cash prizes.

PS4 users residing in the countries where it is possible to enter the contest can participate by following the instructions provided by the European and North American PlayStation Blog: the competition registrations they are available from today, Tuesday 18 February, until 24 February.

During the PlayStation Player Celebration, the Black Monolith community will have to play their favorite titles and achieve the "common" goal set by each Stage of the contest: the score will be calculated based on the Trophies obtained, with double value for those unlocked in the multiplayer mode.

Those who register for the competition will earn PS4 dynamic themes and exclusive avatars, with the further possibility of winning a prestigious one Exclusive PlayStation kit which will include the actual representation of a Platinum trophy engraved with your PSN ID, a voucher to redeem a selection with the best PlayStation 4 video games and a voucher of 90 euros for use on the PlayStation Store.