PlayStation Now: which is the best game of July 2020?

Sony announced i new PS4 games which will become part of the PlayStation Now catalog in July. This month, subscribers will have access to three new titles for PlayStation 4: Watch Dogs 2, Street Fighter V and Hello Neighbor.

Watch Dogs 2 is the second episode of the Ubisoft series, a tasty appetizer ahead of the arrival of Watch Dogs Legion, while Street Fighter V needs no introduction, being one of the fighting games belonging to the most famous saga ever in the genre of reference. Certainly more particular Hello Neighbor, independent production of moderate thickness.

We ask you: what is the best PlayStation Now game of July 2020? The word is yours!