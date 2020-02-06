PlayStation Now: which is the best game of February 2020?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also this month Sony expands the PlayStation Now lineup with three new games for PlayStation 4: subscribers to the service can now get their hands on The Evil Within, LEGO Worlds is Cities Skylines. While the first two do not have time limitations, the third will remain available only until early August, after this period it will disappear from the PS Now catalog.

Three very different games but in able to satisfy large audiences: The Evil Within is the game allowed for horror lovers, LEGO Worlds will entertain fans of the famous Danish bricks while Cities Skylines is aimed at all SimCity-style city builer fans.

What is the best PlayStation Now game of February 2020? The word is yours!