PlayStation Now: which is the best game of August?

Also in August the PlayStation Now games catalog is updated, with a series of important innovations including three very thick titles like GreeFall, Hitman 2 and Dead Cells. To these (top games of the hottest month of the year) are added a series of productions with less eco but no less interesting for this.

Any names? WRC 8 (tasty appetizer awaiting WRC 9, coming in September), AO Tennis 2, The Sinking City, Pure Farming 18, Warhammer 40.000 Inquisitor Martyr and Power Rangers Battle for the Grid, ideal for having fun with friends on warm summer evenings.

What is the best PS Now game of August 2020? The word is yours!