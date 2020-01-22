PlayStation Now: how to activate the free trial for 7 days

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the try for free PlayStation Now: all interested parties (even those who have already signed up for a subscription in the past) can freely test the service for seven days without costs of any kind.

To access, simply go to the PlayStation Store (from PC or PS4) and click on the PlayStation Now page: 7-day trial, doing so you will automatically add the free subscription to the cart, this will be activated immediately once the purchase is complete (at zero cost, we reiterate).

Sony specifies that "at the end of the free trial, the subscription will be converted into an active subscription and you will be charged a monthly cost of € 9.99, unless the service is canceled within the indicated deadline. By canceling the subscription, you can continue to take advantage of the trial until the end of the 7 days. Once the trial period ends, you can unsubscribe at any time to suspend the service at the end of the current month. To access the free trial, you need to register a payment card or PayPal account with your account."

If you do not wish to continue with the subscription after the seven-day trial, you can disable it by accessing the Account Management page, from here on "Subscription" and "Deactivate Automatic Renewal" under PlayStation Now.