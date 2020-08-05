PlayStation Now: from Hitman 2 to GreedFall, here are the games of August 2020

Share it:

Waiting to find out what surprises the State of Play event will hold for us on August 6th, the announcement of the video games that will become part of the offer reserved for PlayStation Now subscribers for the month of August 2020 arrives from the social networks of Sony.

The rich table set up by the Japanese technological giant consists of several "videogame courses" which should satisfy the needs of all fans. It starts with Greedfall, the role-playing game published by Focus Home Interactive and developed by the Spiders studios.

Also for the month of August, PS Now users can take on the role of Agent 47 and try the challenges offered by the stealth missions of Hitman 2, the last chapter of the IO Interactive series.

The PlayStation Now catalog will also welcome Dead Cells, the splendid metroidvania platform launched in 2017 by Motion Twin, enjoying great success on PCs, consoles and mobile systems. Here is the complete list of games available from this month on PS Now:

WRC 8

Hitman 2

Greedfall

Dead Cells

AO Tennis 2

The Sinking City

Pure Farming 18

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid

Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor Martyr

