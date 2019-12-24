PlayStation Now: four PS4 games to be recovered in December 2019

Share it:

The library of titles available for all subscribers to the service PlayStation Now it continues to expand with numerous more or less interesting news. We therefore decided to offer you what we think are the four games to be absolutely recovered during the month of December 2019.

Among the games that we recommend you play through the streaming gaming service they certainly could not miss PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the famous battle royale created by Brendan Green, and a Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, the third-person action of Mercury Steam developed under the supervision of Hideo Kojima. If you want to discover all the suggested titles for the current month, we invite you to take a look at the video attached to the news or, to learn more about the reasons that led us to choose these four games, to read the article on the best games of December. PlayStation Now 2019.

In case you missed it, we also remind you that the update of the PlayStation Now catalog of January 2020 seems to be really promising, since Horizon: Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will also enrich the service and Overcooked! 2.