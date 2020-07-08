PlayStation Now: announced the new games of July 2020

Share it:

After this afternoon's leak, Sony officially announced the games games that become part of the catalog PlayStation Now in July.

The information escaped the Japanese PlayStation Blog today, apparently, turned out to be true. All subscribers to the service can begin playing from today on Watch Dogs 2, Street Fighter 5 and Hello Neighbor. All three titles are available for download on PlayStation 4, and for streaming on both PlayStation 4 and PC.

Watch Dogs 2, as the flagship title, will remain in the catalog for a limited period of time, that is until Monday 5 October 2020. The arrival of the open world precedes the Ubisoft Forward event by a few days, scheduled for 12 July , during which the French house will return to show the sequel, Watch Dogs Legion. Moreover, following the show with Everyeye you will also get Watch Dogs 2 free for PC.

rhyme to greet you, we also remind you that today 7 July Marvel's Spider-Man has definitively abandoned PlayStation Now. The June games, namely Dishonored 2, Nascar Heat 4 and Metro Exodus, continue to be available.