PlayStation Network: Video issues reported, Sony working to resolve

There seem to be a few right now problems with the PlayStation NetworkHowever, linked exclusively to the PlayStation Video service, the other areas of Sony’s online service appear to function smoothly.

Checking the PlayStation Network Status page a warning indicates problems with PlayStation Video: “You may experience difficulties when accessing PlayStation Video content. Our technicians are trying to solve the problem as quickly as possible; Thank you for your patience.“

Account management, games and social networks, PlayStation Store and PlayStation Music they seem to be running smoothly now, Sony also reminds that “You may experience slowdowns or delays in downloading games as we are working with ISPs to manage download traffic. We believe it is important to do our part to solve the unstable internet problems of an unprecedented number of people staying at home and subjected to social distancing. We thank our community for their support and understanding.“

Download speeds may continue to be limited, exactly as happened in the spring at the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak. Sony is continuing to work with providers to better manage the situation, also based on the problems and needs of the various areas of the world.