PlayStation Hits games starting at 3.99 euros, all offers

The new summer sales of the PlayStation Store also involve i games in the PlayStation Hits series, with some titles on sale at a truly unrepeatable price.

Normally on sale for 19.99 euros (digital format), some PS Hits games are now available starting from 3.99 euros, among the games on offer we mention Gran Turismo Sport at 12.99 euros, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for 12.99 euros, DOOM (2016) at 5.99 euros, Metal Gear Solid V The Definitive Experience for 4.99 euros, The Last Of Us Remastered for 9.99 euros, Uncharted 4 End of a Thief Digital Edition for 9.99 euros, Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends for 14.99 euros, Earth Defense Force 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair for 3.99 euros and La Terra di Mezzo The Shadow of Mordor for 9.99 euros.

Promotions are valid until 6 August exclusively on the digital versions on sale on the PlayStation Store while the physical editions maintain their retail price set at € 20.99. Undoubtedly a good opportunity to expand your PlayStation 4 game library at a small price, don't you think? Let us know your shopping list!