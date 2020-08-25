PlayStation has invested more than Nintendo in TV commercials this summer

Share it:

According to a report released by iSpot and analyzed by VentureBeat, PlayStation invested more than Nintendo in commercials in July and August, representing in fact 43.3% of the total spots for the Life & Entertainment segment.

Most of Sony’s advertising budget was used to push Ghost of Tsushima, with the promotional campaign reaching and exceeding 354 million impressions. Nintendo has instead generated over 2,000 TV views for its commercials, mainly dedicated to Paper Mario The Origami King, for a toptale of 289.5 million impressions generated. In third place in this ranking we find the GameFly chain, followed by Activision which used the promotional spaces to advertise the news of Call of Duty Warzone.

Last March Nintendo spent over 14 million dollars on TV commercials to promote the launch of Animal Crossing New Horizons, during the summer Sony instead invested more in this aspect, also thanks to the lanci di Ghost of Tsushima e The Last Of Us Parte 2, on the contrary, the Kyoto house saw its summer lineup consisting only of Paper Mario The Origami King.

An interesting prospect for the end of the year, when Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo will find themselves having to promote their products for the holiday season, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X commercials expected to make their debut between late October and mid-November.