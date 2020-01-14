PlayStation executives spotted in San Francisco: are they preparing for the PS5 reveal?

Share it:

What are the Sony Worldwide Studios chief Hermen Hulst, Shuhei Yoshida and the communications manager of San Francisco doing there? sucker Punch Andrew Goldfarb? Maybe preparations for the official presentation of PlayStation 5 are boiling over?

Hermen Hulst, Shuhei Yoshida (now head of indie Sony Interactive Entertainment) and Andrew Goldfarb are undoubtedly three key figures for the PlayStation division. As reported by colleagues from PushSquare, the three managers Sony were spotted simultaneously in San Francisco.

It is a curious coincidence, or the three went to the American city for a specific reason, perhaps to prepare for the official announcement of PlayStation 5?

According to the latest rumors, the PS5 reveal should arrive in February during a PlayStation Meeting hosted by parts of New York. That Hermen Hulst, Shuhei Yoshida and Andrew Goldfarb went to San Francisco to define the preparations for the event?

What we do know is that Sony has already unveiled the PS5 logo on the CES 2020, and that in all likelihood the Japanese giant will not be able to delay the presentation of its next gen console much later, after Microsoft has already unveiled its Xbox Series X.

To learn more about the reveal of PS5, of course, we still have to wait for new information about it from Sony.