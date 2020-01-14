PlayStation collects data from our PS4 games and game hours on this website

Share it:

We have taken stock of many things now that 2019 is over. But beyond the best games of the year or even the decade, have you wondered how many hours you spent that year playing video games? The case is that Sony and PlayStation They want to repeat an initiative that premiered last year: to show us a summary of the year regarding our PS4 gaming habits.

Return your summary #PlayStation! 🎮 Log in with your PSN account and discover how much your 2019 has given itself 😎 https://t.co/3pF0MaPP00 # MyPSYear2019 pic.twitter.com/JZYyoZGHTU – PlayStation Spain (@PlayStationES) January 14, 2020

If last year that summary came in the form of a video, indicating to PSN users the hours of game they had invested throughout the year, or the games they had played most, this time all the information comes through a web page that Sony has enabled.

Of course, all the information is completely customized for each particular PSN user. And the summary collects data of all kinds. From the hours of play (also distributed in games), to the number of games we have downloaded from PS Plus, the different games we have started, or even our longest session or the day (and time slot) in which We used to play more.

Anyway, the most original of all is a section, towards the end of the page, in which Sony decides to give us a range based on all statistics, with its own avatar (in the style of a trophy). Mine has been Action Hero. Most likely because, according to statistics, action / adventure games have been the most played during 2019.

Precisely in that last section we can find a tab that invites us to "canejar our prizes". However, it is generally failing many users. In short, do not hesitate to share your results here or on social networks.

